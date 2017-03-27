Turkey warns Europe not to meddle in referendum, 'mind its own business', PM Yildirim says

Turkey was warning Europe not to interfere in a referendum next month on changing the constitution and expanding President Tayyip Erdogan's powers, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Tuesday, adding Europe should "mind its own business". Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim speaks to the media during a visit in Nicosia, northern Cyprus March 9, 2017.

