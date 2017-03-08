Turkey referendum affecting peace tal...

Turkey referendum affecting peace talks-Cyprus President

Tuesday

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades accused rival Turkish Cypriots on Wednesday of seeking a pretext to stall peace talks to avoid an overlap with Turkey's constitutional referendum next month. Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades attends a news conference after the meeting with Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus March 2, 2017.

