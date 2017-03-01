Turkey accuses Germany of double stan...

Turkey accuses Germany of double standards over meeting cancellation

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Turkey accused Germany of double standards on Friday after authorities in a south German town prevented its justice minister speaking at a meeting, and said Berlin must "learn how to behave" if it wanted to maintain relations. Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks to the media during a visit in Nicosia, northern Cyprus, February 21, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
They are only few options left to solve the Cy... Feb 21 Mkz6 7
Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15) Feb 15 Haggy 19
My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14) Feb 15 johnblack 5
The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08) Feb 11 ballbreaker999 5
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Feb 10 The Truth 4
CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10) Feb 10 The Truth 60
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Feb 7 thatshowitis 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,164 • Total comments across all topics: 279,295,200

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC