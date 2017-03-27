Tomb of the Kings discovery sparks row

Tomb of the Kings discovery sparks row

A dispute has erupted between academics and archaeologists over the recent discovery at the Tombs of the Kings in Paphos. Speaking to state radio on Friday, the former head of the Cyprus Department of Antiquities Sophocles Hadjisavvas - and current archaeologist - described previous assertions about the discovery this week as distorted and based on theories and not fact.

Chicago, IL

