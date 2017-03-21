Suspicious aircraft deal report 'inco...

Suspicious aircraft deal report 'inconclusive'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

The results of an investigation into the controversial purchase of police and National Guard aircraft is in the hands Attorney General Costas Clerides but are said to be inconclusive. An investigator appointed by Attorney General's Office had been tasked with determining if disciplinary and criminal offences were committed during the acquisition and subsequent sale of the police's 'Ermis' airplane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
They are only few options left to solve the Cy... Feb 21 Mkz6 7
Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15) Feb '17 Haggy 19
My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14) Feb '17 johnblack 5
The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08) Feb '17 ballbreaker999 5
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Feb '17 The Truth 4
CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10) Feb '17 The Truth 60
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Feb '17 thatshowitis 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wildfires
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,535 • Total comments across all topics: 279,740,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC