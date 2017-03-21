Suspicious aircraft deal report 'inconclusive'
The results of an investigation into the controversial purchase of police and National Guard aircraft is in the hands Attorney General Costas Clerides but are said to be inconclusive. An investigator appointed by Attorney General's Office had been tasked with determining if disciplinary and criminal offences were committed during the acquisition and subsequent sale of the police's 'Ermis' airplane.
