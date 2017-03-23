Sushma rescues Indian student abducte...

Sushma rescues Indian student abducted and tortured in Serbia

NEW DELHI: An Indian student from Punjab who was kidnapped and tortured for ransom in Belgrade , was rescued with the intervention of external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday. The minister reacted to a video sent to her by the victim's brother Rajeev Sharma and she has directed the Indian Embassy in Serbia to act on it immediately.

Chicago, IL

