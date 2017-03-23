Sculpted terrain
Set amidst the hills of typical Cypriot village Fasoula, Limassol, surrounded by almond and olive trees, a beautifully landscaped sculpture park is the creation of artist Philippos Yiapanis. Yiapanis is one of the most famous Cypriot sculptors working in bronze.
