Scam suspected in deals involving TC properties

20 hrs ago

A report made by the Management Service of Turkish Cypriot Properties claims that it has discovered a shortfall of a 40million from the buying and selling of homes and land. The discrepancy - the report claims - is due to some of the Turkish Cypriot sellers being seemingly cheated by the buyers while it is also alleged that some are working in cahoots with Greek Cypriot buyers in an attempt to lower the price on documents to pay less taxes.

