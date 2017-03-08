Residents close to Nicosia state lab ...

Residents close to Nicosia state lab 'in danger'

The State General Laboratory in Nicosia has been described by MPs as a 'ticking time bomb' following reports of dangerous and toxic chemicals being kept in shoddy conditions. Speaking to state radio on Friday morning, Opposition Akel MP Adamos Adamou said the government was obliged to take action and either move the state lab to a safer building or begin immediate renovations to improve safety standards.

Chicago, IL

