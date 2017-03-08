Quick off the mark

Quick off the mark

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

Citizens Alliance leader George Lillikas will formally announce his candidacy for February 2018's presidential election on Sunday and feels absolutely sure he will be in the run-off. That's why he refuses to even respond to rising speculation he will sell "at a high price" whatever percentage he manages to get in the first round of the upcoming election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
They are only few options left to solve the Cy... Feb 21 Mkz6 7
Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15) Feb 15 Haggy 19
My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14) Feb 15 johnblack 5
The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08) Feb 11 ballbreaker999 5
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Feb 10 The Truth 4
CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10) Feb 10 The Truth 60
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Feb '17 thatshowitis 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,036 • Total comments across all topics: 279,519,980

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC