Quick off the mark
Citizens Alliance leader George Lillikas will formally announce his candidacy for February 2018's presidential election on Sunday and feels absolutely sure he will be in the run-off. That's why he refuses to even respond to rising speculation he will sell "at a high price" whatever percentage he manages to get in the first round of the upcoming election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|They are only few options left to solve the Cy...
|Feb 21
|Mkz6
|7
|Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15)
|Feb 15
|Haggy
|19
|My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14)
|Feb 15
|johnblack
|5
|The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08)
|Feb 11
|ballbreaker999
|5
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|Feb 10
|The Truth
|4
|CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10)
|Feb 10
|The Truth
|60
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|thatshowitis
|44
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC