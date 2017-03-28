Prosafe SE: Safe Boreas extends further with Repsol Sinopec
The Safe Boreas will continue operations for Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Limited at Montrose A in the UK sector of the North Sea through 24 April 2017 with the reduced option periods' day rate consistent with market conditions continuing. Repsol Sinopec has the ability to extend the Safe Boreas further through weekly options.
