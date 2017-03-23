Papadopoulos coy over presidential el...

Papadopoulos coy over presidential elections

Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

By Annie Charalambous Centre-party Diko leader Nicolas Papadopoulos won't say whether he will run in next year's presidential elections, despite speculation the 44-year-old is all set to go. In fact, the son of former president Tassos Papadopoulos refuses to even answer the hypothetical question whether he considers himself electable or not.

Chicago, IL

