Organ donor option for driving license proposed

13 hrs ago Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

An MP caused controversy during a session of the House Health Committee this week after calling for driving licenses to also state whether it's holder wishes to be an organ donor or not. The proposal was raised by Disy Paphos deputy Costakis Constantinou and was met with disdain by some fellow MPs who argued that forcing motorists to state whether or not they wish to be organ donors was immoral.

