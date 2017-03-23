Ooh la la! Cypriot renews Platini memorabilia record bid

A Cypriot fan of former soccer player and administrator Michel Platini renewed a bid Sunday to be entered in the Guinness Book of World Records for the biggest collection of Plantini memorabilia. Philippos Stavrou Platini - yes, he legally adopted his sports hero's surname - said he has nearly doubled the number of items he owns from the Frenchman's days as a player and as president of European soccer's governing body, UEFA, to 41,630.

