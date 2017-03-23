Official: Cyprus' rival leaders could...

Official: Cyprus' rival leaders could meet socially in March

NICOSIA, Cyprus - An official says the leaders of ethnically divided Cyprus could meet socially by the end of the month as a first step to kick-starting stalled reunification talks. Baris Burcu, a spokesman for breakaway Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci said Thursday a social meeting with the island's Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades could prepare the ground for the resumption of negotiations.

