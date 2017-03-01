New start needed for Cyprus talks
There are people that have persistently been stressing for the past many decades that there cannot be a Cyprus settlement in talks under U.N. auspices as long as the two negotiating partners are not treated equally. Saying the talks were conducted on the basis of equality of the participants was proved over the past so many rounds of futile talks to be as valid as expecting a dead man to compete in the Olympics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|They are only few options left to solve the Cy...
|Feb 21
|Mkz6
|7
|Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15)
|Feb 15
|Haggy
|19
|My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14)
|Feb 15
|johnblack
|5
|The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08)
|Feb 11
|ballbreaker999
|5
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|Feb 10
|The Truth
|4
|CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10)
|Feb 10
|The Truth
|60
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|Feb 7
|thatshowitis
|44
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC