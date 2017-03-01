New start needed for Cyprus talks

Turkish Daily News

There are people that have persistently been stressing for the past many decades that there cannot be a Cyprus settlement in talks under U.N. auspices as long as the two negotiating partners are not treated equally. Saying the talks were conducted on the basis of equality of the participants was proved over the past so many rounds of futile talks to be as valid as expecting a dead man to compete in the Olympics.

Chicago, IL

