New discovery at the Tombs of the Kings

Experts have made an exciting - and potentially unique - find at the Tombs of the Kings in Paphos with some now claiming a mausoleum had been in fact created for Ptolemy Eupator, an ancient king of Cyprus. Eupator was the son of Ptolemy VI Philometor and Cleopatra II, and for a short time in 152 BCE reigned over part of the Ptolemaic dynasty as co-ruler with his father.

