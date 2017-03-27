More refugees arrive on Cyprus shores

More refugees arrive on Cyprus shores

16 hrs ago Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

Another boat with refugees reached Cyprus shores after running aground near Pomos, with police in Polis Chrysochous accounting for 92 persons and civil defence playing a supportive role. According to police, there were 18 women and 28 men in the boat, along with 46 minors, but no information has yet been made public of their origins.

Chicago, IL

