Million euro projects on the Cyprus horizon
Millions of euro worth of investments, from skyscrapers to hotels, malls and golf courses, and luxury homes are being promoted by private investors around Cyprus. Presented in Sunday's edition of Phileleftheros newspaper, the projects include the a 40 million Central Park Residence created by Marfields Enterprises in the area of the Old GSP Stadium in Nicosia.
