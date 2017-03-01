Let down by bickering Cypriot leaders

Let down by bickering Cypriot leaders

17 hrs ago Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

The storm over the controversial Enosis vote, that not only virtually derailed the negotiations process, but also created a huge loss of faith in a solution, demonstrates the grave lack of leadership as well as failure in building positive peace and confidence among the communities in Cyprus. The majority of Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots, including the political elite, don't know each other, don't understand each other's sensitivities, fears and traumas, and don't trust each other.

