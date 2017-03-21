Israel appeals to US, UN over gas tender dispute with Lebanon
Lebanon believes that its economic waters contain 850 million barrels of oil and no less than 2,700 BCM of natural gas, similar to Israel's potential, including the fields that have already been discovered. Israel has asked the US and the UN to pressure Lebanon to change the oil and gas exploration tenders being planned by the latter in five maritime blocks.
