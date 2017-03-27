Huge money pit at Limassol's CUT uncovered

A new scandal at the Cyprus University of Technology has reached unimaginable heights, as new revelations show widespread mismanagement and public money squandered costing millions of euros. Members of the Watchdog House committee were stunned last week when they heard testimony from CUT General Manager Costas Hoppas, saying Limassol's flagship institution was costing the state millions each year in rent and contracts that did nothing but fill the pockets of local owners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.