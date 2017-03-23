Guards under investigation following ...

Guards under investigation following prison break

14 hrs ago Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

Three guards from the Nicosia Central Prisons have become the subject of a disciplinary inquiry after two inmates managed to escape on Wednesday afternoon during their watch. According to Prison Governor Anna Aristotelous, the three were on duty at the time of the escape and "are investigation for negligence" after it emerged that the alarm had been set on silent.

