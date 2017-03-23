Greece still mired in bailout due to ...

Greece still mired in bailout due to lack of political consensus

In contrast with Cyprus, a lack of political will among Greece's political parties and appetite for cooperation has kept the country locked in a painful bailout programme, experts have warned. EURACTIV Greece reports .

