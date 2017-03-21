School pupils on Monday put on traditional Cypriot dress and walked along Ledra and Onasagorou streets in Nicosia to remind people to use water responsibly. The pupils carried boards with messages in the Cypriot dialect of Greek prompting people to remember they could make their cars shine with just a bucket of water and that they did not need to splash water everywhere when washing their hands.

