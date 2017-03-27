Germany has found possible alternativ...

Germany has found possible alternatives to Injirlik airbase in Turkey

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Groong

Germany found possible alternatives to the Injirlik airbase in Turkey. "From a military point of view, military bases in Jordan, Kuwait, and Cyprus can function well," reads the German government's reply to the inquiry of the deputies of the Bundestag from the Left Party, Deutsche Welle reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
They are only few options left to solve the Cy... Feb '17 Mkz6 7
Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15) Feb '17 Haggy 19
My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14) Feb '17 johnblack 5
The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08) Feb '17 ballbreaker999 5
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Feb '17 The Truth 4
CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10) Feb '17 The Truth 60
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Feb '17 thatshowitis 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Oakland
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,184 • Total comments across all topics: 279,927,215

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC