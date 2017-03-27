Germany has found possible alternatives to Injirlik airbase in Turkey
Germany found possible alternatives to the Injirlik airbase in Turkey. "From a military point of view, military bases in Jordan, Kuwait, and Cyprus can function well," reads the German government's reply to the inquiry of the deputies of the Bundestag from the Left Party, Deutsche Welle reports.
