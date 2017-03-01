Former deputy AG jailed for 3.5 years

Disgraced former deputy attorney general Rikkos Erotokritou has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison on charges of corruption, abuse of authority and fraud. Lawyer Panayiotis Neocleous got two-and-a-half years while fellow attorney Andreas Kyprizoglou got one-and-a-half years but his sentence was suspended.

Chicago, IL

