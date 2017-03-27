Five Nights in Cyprus
The first international theatre festival 'Five Nights in Cyprus', will be held in Nicosia from the March 27 to March 31. The festival, which will include performances by theatre groups from Russia and Cyprus, aims to expand the bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the field of culture, while also enriching the artistic life of the island. The grand opening will take place on March 27, which is also World Theatre Day, at the Russian Centre of Science and Culture in Nicosia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|They are only few options left to solve the Cy...
|Feb '17
|Mkz6
|7
|Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15)
|Feb '17
|Haggy
|19
|My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14)
|Feb '17
|johnblack
|5
|The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|ballbreaker999
|5
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|The Truth
|4
|CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10)
|Feb '17
|The Truth
|60
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|thatshowitis
|44
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC