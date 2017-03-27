The first international theatre festival 'Five Nights in Cyprus', will be held in Nicosia from the March 27 to March 31. The festival, which will include performances by theatre groups from Russia and Cyprus, aims to expand the bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the field of culture, while also enriching the artistic life of the island. The grand opening will take place on March 27, which is also World Theatre Day, at the Russian Centre of Science and Culture in Nicosia.

