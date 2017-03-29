Feature: Tomb of a Ptolemy king found in Cyprus
The tomb of a Ptolemy king has been discovered in the complex of a necropolis at Paphos, western Cyprus, a professor of classical history at the University of Cyprus said Wednesday. "There is no doubt that this is a royal tomb belonging to one of the kings of the Ptolemaic dynasty who succeeded Alexander the Great...This is important because no other burial sites of the Ptolemy kings were found, even in Egypt," Theodoros Mavroyiannis told state radio.
