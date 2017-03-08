European cities scramble to stop Turkish referendum rallies

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will not be allowed to campaign for votes among expat Turks during a visit to Rotterdam on Saturday, the mayor of the Dutch port said, joining a growing list of European cities that have blocked such rallies. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, March 10, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.