Escaped convict captured in north and handed over
A Nicosia Central Prisons inmate who escaped on Wedensday was on Friday caputured in the north and soon after handed over the police officers in the south via Ledra Palace checkpoint. The Turkish Cypriot head of the bicommunal technical committee on crime, Hakki Celal Onen, confirmed the capture and handover to Turkish Cypriot newspaper Yeniduzen.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|They are only few options left to solve the Cy...
|Feb '17
|Mkz6
|7
|Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15)
|Feb '17
|Haggy
|19
|My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14)
|Feb '17
|johnblack
|5
|The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|ballbreaker999
|5
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|The Truth
|4
|CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10)
|Feb '17
|The Truth
|60
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|thatshowitis
|44
