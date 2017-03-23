Escaped convict captured in north and...

Escaped convict captured in north and handed over

12 hrs ago Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

A Nicosia Central Prisons inmate who escaped on Wedensday was on Friday caputured in the north and soon after handed over the police officers in the south via Ledra Palace checkpoint. The Turkish Cypriot head of the bicommunal technical committee on crime, Hakki Celal Onen, confirmed the capture and handover to Turkish Cypriot newspaper Yeniduzen.

