EPP adopts emergency resolution on Cyprus
The European People's Party is set to adopt an emergency resolution backing the Cyprus resolutions talks while it called on the Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci to resume negotiations and on Turkey to facilitate the process and maintain the momentum. The EEP has been convening in Malta for its annual congress and President Nicos Anastasiades was also in attendance after flying out to Malta on Wednesday.
