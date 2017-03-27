EPP adopts emergency resolution on Cy...

EPP adopts emergency resolution on Cyprus

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

The European People's Party is set to adopt an emergency resolution backing the Cyprus resolutions talks while it called on the Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci to resume negotiations and on Turkey to facilitate the process and maintain the momentum. The EEP has been convening in Malta for its annual congress and President Nicos Anastasiades was also in attendance after flying out to Malta on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
They are only few options left to solve the Cy... Feb '17 Mkz6 7
Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15) Feb '17 Haggy 19
My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14) Feb '17 johnblack 5
The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08) Feb '17 ballbreaker999 5
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Feb '17 The Truth 4
CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10) Feb '17 The Truth 60
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Feb '17 thatshowitis 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,509 • Total comments across all topics: 279,950,086

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC