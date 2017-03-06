Eide expects new move in talks
UN special envoy Espen Barth Eide expects the two Cyprus leaders to make new moves this week, as time for achieving a settlement is running out. After meeting with both leaders separately, President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, Eide told daily Politis in an interview that he is expecting to see them take steps this week aimed at diffusing the situation.
