Eide calls on Cypriots to support peace talks
UN special advisor Espen Barth Eide paid another informal visit to Buyuk Han in north Nicosia, calling on people in all parts of society and industry to do their part in keeping the peace effort going forward. Eide visited the bicommunal Buyuk Han Coffee Club in north Nicosia on Saturday, as he has done many times previously, to chat with members and guests of the group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|They are only few options left to solve the Cy...
|Feb 21
|Mkz6
|7
|Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15)
|Feb 15
|Haggy
|19
|My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14)
|Feb 15
|johnblack
|5
|The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08)
|Feb 11
|ballbreaker999
|5
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|Feb 10
|The Truth
|4
|CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10)
|Feb 10
|The Truth
|60
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|thatshowitis
|44
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC