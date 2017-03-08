Eide calls on Cypriots to support pea...

Eide calls on Cypriots to support peace talks

The Cyprus Weekly

UN special advisor Espen Barth Eide paid another informal visit to Buyuk Han in north Nicosia, calling on people in all parts of society and industry to do their part in keeping the peace effort going forward. Eide visited the bicommunal Buyuk Han Coffee Club in north Nicosia on Saturday, as he has done many times previously, to chat with members and guests of the group.

Chicago, IL

