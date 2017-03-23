Editorial: Positions far apart

Editorial: Positions far apart

Diplomats have talked up the prospects of success when negotiations between the two leaders resume, a development expected to take place at the end of March or early April. Insiders also mentioned the possibility of a second Geneva conference on Cyprus security in May that could pave the way for a referendum in the beginning of autumn.

