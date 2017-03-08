Cyprus' religious leaders unite against violence to women

Maronite Archbishop Youssef Soueif, left, Turkish Cypriot Muslim Grand Mufti Talip Atalay, second left, Cyprus' Greek Orthodox Archbishop Chrysostomos II, center, attend a first statement condemning any and all forms of violence against women and girls in Ledras Palace inside the UN buffer zone in divided capital Nicosia, in the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. The heads of Cyprus' Muslim, Orthodox, Armenian and Maronite Christian communities, issued a first-ever joint statement on International Women's Day Wednesday to condemn violence targeting women and girls.

