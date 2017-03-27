Cyprus rehabilitation centres left un...

Cyprus rehabilitation centres left unsupervised

MPs at the House Health Committee have heard how there are virtually no state or private run rehabilitation and recuperation centres where some people with serious problems that require 24-hour care can be admitted for treatment. The cases concern people with problems as a result of accidents and strokes as well as people with chronic illnesses that require 24-hour care.

Chicago, IL

