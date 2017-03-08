Cyprus Property: What more can a Minister do?
By Antonis Loizou F.R.I.C.S. - Antonis Loizou & Associates Ltd - Real Estate & Project Managers During a recent visit to the Ayia Napa-Sotira-Paralimni area, I was surprised by the construction boom under way. The facts are such that the area is the most competitive as regards building development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Financial Mirror.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|They are only few options left to solve the Cy...
|Feb 21
|Mkz6
|7
|Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15)
|Feb 15
|Haggy
|19
|My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14)
|Feb 15
|johnblack
|5
|The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08)
|Feb 11
|ballbreaker999
|5
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|Feb 10
|The Truth
|4
|CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10)
|Feb 10
|The Truth
|60
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|Feb 7
|thatshowitis
|44
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC