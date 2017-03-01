Cyprus President ready to go back to ...

Cyprus President ready to go back to suspended talks "tomorrow"

17 hrs ago Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

President Nicos Anastasiades is ready to go back to suspended UN-brokered Cyprus peace talks as soon as tomorrow, government spokesman Nikos Christodoulides said on Friday. Talking to journalists after talks in Nicosia between Anastasiades and UN Cyprus envoy Espen Barth Eide - the first since the peace process broke off - the spokesman also said the President was not the one who had walked out of the negotiating table, anyway.

Chicago, IL

