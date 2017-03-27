Cyprus offers best value to budget tr...

Cyprus offers best value to budget travellers looking to explore Europe

23 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Paphos, on the southwest coast of the Mediterranean island, is the cheapest out of 36 European cities included in the British Post Office Travel Money report. The research took into account a dozen typical city break costs across Europe including accommodation for two nights, transport between the airport and the city centre, an evening meal for two and entrance fees for top attractions.

Chicago, IL

