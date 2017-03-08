CYPRUS: New prospects for economy, Minister praises Limassol venture

Having overcome all the challenges and difficulties of the past four years, Cyprus has succeeded to build new prospects for the economy, Finance Minister Haris Georghiades said at the launch of the new Limassol Del Mar residential project. "Today's official launch makes this project a point of reference for Limassol and the economy in general," he said, praising project partners Pantelis Leptos and Michalis Zavos.

