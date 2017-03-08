CYPRUS: New prospects for economy, Mi...

CYPRUS: New prospects for economy, Minister praises Limassol venture

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Financial Mirror

Having overcome all the challenges and difficulties of the past four years, Cyprus has succeeded to build new prospects for the economy, Finance Minister Haris Georghiades said at the launch of the new Limassol Del Mar residential project. "Today's official launch makes this project a point of reference for Limassol and the economy in general," he said, praising project partners Pantelis Leptos and Michalis Zavos.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Financial Mirror.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
They are only few options left to solve the Cy... Feb 21 Mkz6 7
Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15) Feb 15 Haggy 19
My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14) Feb 15 johnblack 5
The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08) Feb 11 ballbreaker999 5
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Feb 10 The Truth 4
CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10) Feb 10 The Truth 60
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Feb '17 thatshowitis 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,934 • Total comments across all topics: 279,451,366

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC