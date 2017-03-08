CYPRUS: New prospects for economy, Minister praises Limassol venture
Having overcome all the challenges and difficulties of the past four years, Cyprus has succeeded to build new prospects for the economy, Finance Minister Haris Georghiades said at the launch of the new Limassol Del Mar residential project. "Today's official launch makes this project a point of reference for Limassol and the economy in general," he said, praising project partners Pantelis Leptos and Michalis Zavos.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|They are only few options left to solve the Cy...
|Feb 21
|Mkz6
|7
|Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15)
|Feb 15
|Haggy
|19
|My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14)
|Feb 15
|johnblack
|5
|The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08)
|Feb 11
|ballbreaker999
|5
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|Feb 10
|The Truth
|4
|CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10)
|Feb 10
|The Truth
|60
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|thatshowitis
|44
