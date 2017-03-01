Cyprus lacks digital skills

Cyprus lacks digital skills

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

Cyprus is making strides in the digital economy, but experts warn that Cypriots will stay behind in the globalised world if the government fails to empower people online. Despite some progress in connectivity in Cyprus, compared to last year, a lack of online skills is seriously hindering progress, according to the Digital Economy and Society Index 2017 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
They are only few options left to solve the Cy... Feb 21 Mkz6 7
Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15) Feb 15 Haggy 19
My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14) Feb 15 johnblack 5
The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08) Feb 11 ballbreaker999 5
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Feb 10 The Truth 4
CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10) Feb 10 The Truth 60
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Feb 7 thatshowitis 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,298 • Total comments across all topics: 279,301,551

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC