Cyprus: gas search will continue despite Turkish 'threats'

Cyprus said Friday it won't give up a search for oil and gas off its shores despite a call to stop by Turkey which warned that it would "take all necessary measures to protect its interests" in the eastern Mediterranean, as well as those of breakaway Turkish Cypriots. Cyprus' government said it's regrettable that Turkey is resorting to "threats" to advance its own interests under the guise of concern for the rights of Turkish Cypriots.

