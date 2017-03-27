Cyprus expected to feature in new James Bond film
The writers of the new James Bond film have arrived in Cyprus as they scout for locations for the 25th blockbuster in the franchise. Screenwriters Neal Purvis and Robert Wade signed up to write the new, as-yet-untitled, 007 film last month and have already begun working on a script that could -for the first time - see Cyprus land a major role in the plot.
