Cyprus: EU opposes peace deal giving Turks key freedoms

NICOSIA, Cyprus - European Union member states have rejected Turkey's demand that its citizens be granted the freedom to relocate and transfer money, services and goods to EU member Cyprus under any deal reunifying the ethnically divided island, the Cypriot president said Saturday. Nicos Anastasiades said all EU leaders consider it a "bad precedent" for Cyprus or any other country to breach bloc rules and grant such key freedoms to third-country citizens.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.