Concerns over massive Peyia project

CONCERNS are being raised over the project at Ayia Vouni , which is being pitched as green and sustainable, and will be built next to the protected Pikni forest; a small part will also fall within the Natura 2000 network.This is the first time that this sort of development has been proposed in Cyprus since changes were introduced to building policy in 2014, which concerns the promotion, regulation and control of a new type of development in the countryside - 'integrated development of multiple and large uses'-which aims to provide increased building efficiency.Environmentalists and members of the public attended a council meeting in Peyia on Wednesday to observe a presentation given by representatives of the projects' developer, former president of the Republic of Cyprus, George Vassiliou.Vassiliou acquired around 330,000m2 in Peyia and the design is described as a 'sustainable ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.