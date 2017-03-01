Complaint filed over airport services tender
A company hoping to land a contract to take over the hand baggage services at Cyprus' main airports has filed a complaint against rival bidders because they are allegedly affiliated to Hermes Airports Ltd. The complaint has been filed to both Auditor General Odysseas Michaelides and Attorney General Costas Clerides on Tuesday by the I-SEC International Security consortium. An individual allegedly linking the two bidders to airport operators Hermes has also been named in the complaint.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|They are only few options left to solve the Cy...
|Feb 21
|Mkz6
|7
|Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15)
|Feb 15
|Haggy
|19
|My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14)
|Feb 15
|johnblack
|5
|The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08)
|Feb 11
|ballbreaker999
|5
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|Feb 10
|The Truth
|4
|CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10)
|Feb 10
|The Truth
|60
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|Feb 7
|thatshowitis
|44
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC