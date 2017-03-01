Complaint filed over airport services...

Complaint filed over airport services tender

Wednesday Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

A company hoping to land a contract to take over the hand baggage services at Cyprus' main airports has filed a complaint against rival bidders because they are allegedly affiliated to Hermes Airports Ltd. The complaint has been filed to both Auditor General Odysseas Michaelides and Attorney General Costas Clerides on Tuesday by the I-SEC International Security consortium. An individual allegedly linking the two bidders to airport operators Hermes has also been named in the complaint.

Chicago, IL

