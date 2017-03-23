Anastasiades to meet Trump in June

Anastasiades to meet Trump in June

The Cyprus Weekly

By Annie Charalambous President Nicos Anastasiades left New York last night, but he is set to fly back to the US to meet with US President Donald Trump in the first week of June. This is what insiders told the Cyprus Weekly yesterday, adding that preparations for the visit have already begun between top aides of Trump and Anastasiades.

Chicago, IL

