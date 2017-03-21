Anastasiades to meet Guterres and Johnson

President Nicos Anastasiades has said that he will, in an impartial manner and without entering a blame game, highlight to the UN Secretary General the need to have substantive dialogue in the context of the UN-led peace effort to reunite Cyprus. Arriving New York, where he will be the key note speaker at an investment conference hosted by Capital Link, the President late on Monday said he will seek to explain the problems the peace process is facing to UNSG Antonio Guterres, and to British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, when they meet in New York.

