Anastasiades to meet Guterres and Joh...

Anastasiades to meet Guterres and Johnson

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

President Nicos Anastasiades has said that he will, in an impartial manner and without entering a blame game, highlight to the UN Secretary General the need to have substantive dialogue in the context of the UN-led peace effort to reunite Cyprus. Arriving New York, where he will be the key note speaker at an investment conference hosted by Capital Link, the President late on Monday said he will seek to explain the problems the peace process is facing to UNSG Antonio Guterres, and to British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, when they meet in New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
They are only few options left to solve the Cy... Feb 21 Mkz6 7
Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15) Feb '17 Haggy 19
My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14) Feb '17 johnblack 5
The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08) Feb '17 ballbreaker999 5
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Feb '17 The Truth 4
CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10) Feb '17 The Truth 60
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Feb '17 thatshowitis 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Syria
  4. Wildfires
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,118 • Total comments across all topics: 279,732,448

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC