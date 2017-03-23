Almonds fight colon cancer

The Cyprus Weekly

Turkish Cypriot scientists claim to have proven that almonds grown in Cyprus can help in preventing colon cancer and its metastasis. Scientists working in the Experimental Health Faculty's Research Centre of the Near East University in north Nicosia, claim to have proven that almonds grown on the island can go a long way in preventing colon cancer and stop it spreading on occurence.

